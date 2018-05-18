  • Georgia State student reported missing was killed outside Atlanta gas station

    By: Lori Wilson

    ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student who was reported missing this week was found dead outside a metro Atlanta gas station.

    Jason Williams, 24, was scheduled to start a new job on Wednesday. He talked to his mother on Tuesday about how excited he was for the opportunity.

    Then, on Wednesday, Williams was reported missing. His family couldn’t get in touch with him and he never showed up at the new job.

    When police began investigating the case, they realized Williams was killed Tuesday evening outside a DeKalb County Citgo gas station.

