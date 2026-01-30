Georgia state rep charged with taking nearly $14K in pandemic fraud

ATLANTA — A third Georgia state representative was charged Friday with fraudulently obtaining more than $13,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Representative Dexter L. Sharper, 54, is accused of claiming he was out of work while simultaneously earning income from his legislative salary, a private business and work as a musician.

According to federal prosecutors, Sharper collected $13,825 in benefits from April 2020 through May 2021 by submitting 38 separate weekly certifications stating he had no earnings. The charges come as part of a broader investigation into pandemic-era fraud that has already resulted in federal charges against two other Georgia state representatives.

Sharper represented District 177, which covers portions of Lowndes County. In his initial application for benefits, he stated his only employer was Dexter Sharper Party Rental. He claimed he had worked there for 40 hours per week for seven years but had not worked since March 13, 2020.

Over the following months, he submitted 38 separate weekly certifications claiming he had no work or wages and was actively seeking employment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Federal prosecutors allege those claims were false and that Sharper was working up to three jobs each week. He received at least $325 weekly for his service in the Georgia General Assembly. His party rental business also remained operational, generating up to $2,231 in weekly income. Additionally, Sharper collected as much as $275 per week for his work as a musician.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg emphasized that the funds Sharper allegedly took were meant for citizens facing economic hardship due to forced business closures. “While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Rep. Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself,” Hertzberg said. He added that such actions by an elected official violate the public trust.

The 54-year-old Valdosta resident appeared Friday for his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sharper is the third Georgia legislator to face federal charges related to pandemic unemployment assistance.

Karen L. Bennett, who represented District 94, resigned Jan. 1, 2026 and pleaded guilty on Jan. 21, 2026, to making false statements regarding $13,940 in benefits.

Sharon Henderson, representative for District 113, was indicted Dec. 2, 2025, for theft of government funds and making false statements involving $17,811 in benefits.

©2026 Cox Media Group