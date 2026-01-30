Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for winter weather this weekend

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for another winter weather system this weekend.

Kemp signed the executive order on Friday for north and central Georgia that will last through next Friday. A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory are in effect for most of the area.

“With back-to-back winter storms, we’re not taking any days off when it comes to keeping Georgians prepared and safe. I’m issuing a new State of Emergency before tomorrow’s winter weather so we can stage resources ahead of the storm. Those in affected areas should prepare now and stay off the roads as much as you can to give GDOT space to work,” Kemp said.

The order allows the state to activate its operations center and move resources around to help with potential impacts. It also allows for the governor to utilize the Georgia National Guard if needed.

