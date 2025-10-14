Georgia sex offender charged with trafficking, grooming

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A registered sex offender from Cedartown was arrested on Monday following an investigation into inappropriate contact with minors, police said.

The investigation, conducted by the Floyd County Police Department and Polk County Police Department, revealed that Garry D. Hand, 65, had been in contact with multiple minor girls and boys over several years.

He was charged with trafficking of persons, photographing minors by a registered sex offender, and grooming.

“It is priority number one to keep our children safe,” stated the Floyd County Police Department.

Officials said officers were first alerted to Hand’s inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl at the beginning of August.

Initially, Hand faced charges of grooming, sexual battery, and child molestation in August, which have since been expanded following the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Ofc. Mallory Boatfield of the Floyd County Police Department at 706-235-7766 or Sgt. Brandy Brady of the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.

