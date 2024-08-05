Lowndes County residents prepare for Hurricane Debby after reflecting on impact of Hurricane Idalia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Parts of south Georgia are under Hurricane warning ahead of Hurricane Debby.

Debby follows a similar path to Hurricane Idalia which was nearly 11 months ago.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live in Lowndes County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. and many residents do not want to see a repeat of last year.

The storm knocked out trees and power creating widespread damage and headaches for residents. So now, they are taking Debby seriously while praying it does not stay long.

“It was really bad,” said one resident. “We are just praying things go much better than they did the last time.”

Residents also recalled the impact of Hurricane Idalia, which knocked out power for more than 95 percent of homes and knocked down trees that blocked roads and crushed cars and homes.

“You couldn’t go in or out, you had to climb over trees and go through backyards, it was ridiculous,” said a resident.

Cedrick Wilson had five trees fall on his home, causing more than $100,000 worth of damage.

“It’s an earth-shattering feeling. The entire foundation of the house shakes. To see them fall and to see the yard destroyed is dramatic,” he said.

And now, nearly a year later, Debby seems to be coming for round two-- bringing more wind and more rain.

“We are all holding our breath. Because the track is very, very similar to Hurricane Idalia,” they said.

Lowndes County EMA says the storm could have gusts of up to 73 miles per hour and could drop 10 to 18 of rain onto already saturated soil.

For Wilson, he’s taking lessons learned from last year to heart, with days of food, water, and power on standby...while hoping Debby doesn’t copy Idalia.

