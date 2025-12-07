Georgia police chief hit by vehicle during Christmas parade

COHUTTA, Ga. — A police chief in a northeast Georgia town was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during the Christmas parade. He was directing traffic.

The collision happened Saturday at about 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Wolfe Street and Red Clay Road, Cohutta Police Department said.

Chief Greg Fowler was handling traffic control with full emergency lights activated and wearing a reflective traffic vest.

As the chief directed an approaching vehicle, the driver turned around and accidentally struck him.

Fowler was taken to a local hospital by EMS and treated for injuries related to the crash. He is expected to be released to go home with his family under doctor’s orders and care.

The family has requested no visitors at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol Post 5 Dalton is investigating the crash, with Sgt. Michael Best leading the investigation.

Well-wishes for Chief Fowler can be directed to the Cohutta Police Department command staff or on-duty NCO by calling 706-222-0100 or via USPS to 5133 Red Clay Road, Cohutta, GA, 30710.

