Georgia police chase ends with stolen ambulance crashing into ditch

RINCON, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after running from police, with one of them stealing an ambulance and leading officers on a pursuit.

The Rincon Police Department said they got a call for help from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office with investigating a two-car crash.

When officers got to the scene, two suspects ran in different directions. One of the suspects ran toward McCall Road.

When officers got to that area, someone flagged them down near the Davis Tire store and told them that the suspect had hopped in an ambulance and took off.

Police eventually caught up to the ambulance, and the suspect rammed his car into one of the officers’ cruisers, leaving him with minor injuries.

That’s when Ricon officers attempted to do a PIT maneuver on the ambulance, but it didn’t work.

Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department then got involved and laid down spike strips along the roadway.

The ambulance then lost control and crashed in a ditch near Saussy Road and Highway 21.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are in the Effingham County Jail.

Police have not released their identities at this time.

