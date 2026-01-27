Georgia officers use Taser on accused prowler they say threatened them with a knife

An accused prowler is in custody after police say he threatened officers with a knife. A foot chase ended with an officer tasing the man.

Valdosta police identified the man as 63-year-old Michael Thompkins. Officers said they responded to a prowler report on Jan. 22, at 8:50 p.m., in the 200 block of Beck Street.

Police said a woman called 911, reporting that an unknown man was lingering around her home.

Upon arrival, officers saw Thompkins matching the victim’s description running into a wooded area nearby, ignoring verbal commands to stop.

During the pursuit, officers say they observed Thompkins holding a knife and making threats toward them. Police followed him into the woods, where they say the suspect fell but got back up holding the weapon.

Police said an officer discharged a Taser. Officers said they recovered the knife with a 5-inch blade the suspect was holding.

Thompkins complained of medical issues and was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for evaluation before he was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Thompkins now faces multiple charges, including felony terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor loitering and prowling.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan praised the officers’ efforts stating, “This was outstanding work by our officers.”

