Georgia National Guard heading out to assist emergency crews

TOCCOA, Ga. — The Georgia National Guard is preparing to assist emergency crews in northeast Georgia.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne joined a mixture of 54 people from the Army National Guard, the Air National Guard and the Georgia State Defense Force.

“My teams are highly trained. They’ll have chainsaws, and they’ll be cutting trees off of roads, power lines,” Georgia Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Michael Barrera.

Barrera said they’ll be helping with recon and clearing out the roads.

“I serve for my community. I serve to make myself better,” Barrera said.

How long they stay in north Georgia depends mainly on the weather.

