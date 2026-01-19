Georgia mother says she been living a ‘nightmare’ since son, 6, killed by landscaping truck

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The mother of a LaGrange boy hit and killed by a car last week says she’s been living a nightmare since losing her little boy.

Macree Snelling, 6, was out riding his scooter on Thursday when he was hit by a landscaping truck and died.

Latouris Bell, Snelling’s mother, said she was getting ready for work when her life changed in an instant.

Bell told WTVM-TV that Macree’s 9-year-old brother witnessed the accident.

“He ran in there to tell my daughter that his brother had been hit,” Bell told the TV station.

TRENDING STORIES:

The boy’s grandmother, Victoria Favors, said she’s not mad at the driver but wants answers.

“How could you not see two kids out playing. I’m not angry at him, just feel like it could’ve been avoided,” Favors said.

Macree was a kindergartner at Callaway Elementary School.

“He was just that energetic kid that always had energy and on the go. Brighten up the room when he walked in, make you laugh,” Bell said. “Feels like it’s an out-of-body experience, this is a nightmare.”

The family said Macree loved Spider-Man and would be planning a Spider-Man-themed funeral for the boy.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses, if you would like to donate.

©2026 Cox Media Group