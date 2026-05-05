Georgia mother accused of breaking toddler’s arms, leg, faces child abuse charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother faces multiple charges of child abuse after being accused of breaking her young son’s arm.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Suzan Pittman, 23 of Gainesville, was taken into custody on May 1 after deputies interviewed her during an investigation into child abuse.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Pittman after a referral came to it in April from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services about an injured toddler.

Investigators said Pittman injured her toddler son, just 20 months old, on at least three occasions by pulling on him at her home on Sailors Avenue.

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Deputies said the child is being treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for multiple fractures, one in his right arm and two in his left.

Both of the toddler’s clavicles were fractured, as well as his left leg.

While the injuries are classified as serious, the sheriff’s office said they were not life threatening.

Pittman was charged with six counts of first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

DFCS took custody of Pittman’s son.

The investigation remains active and Pittman is being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

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