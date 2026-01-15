Georgia men posing as Amazon workers robbed, attacked couple in their home, police say

STAMFORD, Conn. — Two Georgia men are in custody in Connecticut after police say they posed as Amazon delivery drivers and attacked a couple.

A woman called 911 on Monday morning and could be heard yelling that her husband was being attacked. At the same time, police received a home alarm activation from the same address.

When Stamford, Connecticut police arrived, the homeowner told them that a man wearing an Amazon-style delivery vest came to the door and said he had a package that required a signature.

When the man took the package and tried closing the door, he said the suspect forced his way inside and pulled out a gun.

The homeowner yelled for his wife to call 911 and told her they were being robbed.

That’s when a second suspect, also wearing an Amazon-style delivery vest, came into the home and ran toward the man’s wife.

The husband says he was pistol-whipped in the face and head several times. His wife says that the second suspect grabbed her by the neck, threw her on the ground and put a pillow over her head.

When the home’s audible panic alarm sounded, the suspects ran off.

Police were able to identify their car. When they tried to pull them over, the suspects sped off. They were ultimately stopped by a traffic diversion and arrested.

The suspects were identified as Hayes Edmonds, 24, and Sam Oduor, 25. They are being charged with home invasion, assault, gun charges, motor vehicle violations and interfering with a 911 call.

They are being held on a $2 million bond.

