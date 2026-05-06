Georgia man sold SUV while owner was locked up, deputies say

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia man is behind bars after deputies say he sold a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

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The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cameron Blake Spires ,32, of Coffee County, in connection with the unauthorized sale of a tan 2005 Lexus RX.

Detectives say the case began after they received information about the suspicious sale of the SUV. During the investigation, they determined the registered owner was in jail at the time and had not approved the sale or transfer of the vehicle.

Authorities say evidence including witness statements, transaction records, and recorded jail communications showed the SUV was sold for about $700.

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Douglas police later recovered the SUV during a traffic stop. It is now being held until it can be returned to its rightful owner or her representative.

Following an interview with Spires and a review of the evidence, investigators say they established probable cause to charge him with theft by conversion under Georgia law.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 912-384-4227

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