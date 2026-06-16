Georgia man dies in motorcycle crash in Florida

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A young man who grew up in Georgia has died after a motorcycle crash in Florida last week.

Joshua Koley “Kole” Herrin, 21, of Fernandina Beach, Florida died on Thursday after injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash, according to his obituary.

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Herrin grew up in Pierce County in south Georgia before moving to Florida in 2022, shortly before graduating high school.

He was working as an HVAC technician in Fernandina Beach.

Loved ones wrote in his obituary that he loved playing darts, riding buggies and motorcycles.

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"He was dearly loved and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him," they wrote.

Details on the crash have not been released.

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