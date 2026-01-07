Georgia man accused of hiding camera in bathroom that kids were using

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after he was accused of placing a camera inside a house’s bathroom.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says his office was asked by the Opelika Police Department in Alabama to help serve a warrant on Don Anthony LeBeouf’s home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Inside, investigators found a camera hidden in a vent in a bathroom being used by children.

When they executed the search warrant, there were seven children in the home.

It’s unclear how many people were recorded by the camera or how long it had been there.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities recovered seven guns, several cameras, cell phones and other electronics and 90 pills of unprescribed alprazolam, which is the generic version of Xanax.

LeBeouf is being held in the Lee County Jail on charges out of Opelika, Alabama.

He will also face charges in Georgia, including seven counts of unlawful eavesdropping and surveillance, three counts of sexual exploitation of children and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group