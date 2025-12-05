A Georgia lawmaker worked to restrict Kratom. He says it’s not enough

ATLANTA — With reports of more incidents involving illness and addiction to Kratom products in Georgia, the lawmaker who sponsored the legislation that placed restrictions on Kratom sales tells Channel 2’s Tom Regan he plans to propose amending the law in the upcoming legislative session.

“I think we need to tweak the law. We need to outlaw 7OH and those synthetics, make it a felony to have it. And second, make it harder for convenience stores to sell it,” said Rep. Rick Townsend, R-Brunswick.

Proponents of Kratom say when used properly, it can treat anxiety and depression. It can also be a substitute for opioid medications.

Townsend say he would be reluctant to support a total ban on Kratom.

“That would hurt the people who are using one or two leaves, natural leaf into their tea or coffee,” said Townsend.

Drug treatment centers say they are seeing surge in patients addicted to Kratom, especially product that highly concentrated synthetic Kratom extract.

“This Kratom 7OH is the most destructive thing I have seen in my life,” said Ashli Goodwin.

Goodwin, who lives in Covington, says her husband became addicted to synthetic Kratom he bought in gas stations after seven years of being sober. She says he spent $6,000 on the drug in a period of months.

“I would see him in withdrawal for days at a time. And his whole body would shake. His torso, and it was the most horrifying thing I have ever seen,” said Goodwin.

Townsend say he will emphasize a complete ban on synthetic Kratom, and encourage law enforce to crack down on businesses who sell the drugs.

“We are catching a lot of people attention with penalties. Now we just have to go ahead and start enforcing it. And I think the bad guys will leave the state or perform like anyone else,” said Townsend.

