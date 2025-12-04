‘The most destructive thing’: Kratom still being sold at convenience stores despite Georgia law

COVINGTON, Ga. — A woman in Covington claims her husband’s life spiraled out of control due to addiction to synthetic kratom, despite new state laws restricting its sale.

Ashli Goodwin told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that her husband, Brad Goodwin, was eight years sober when he relapsed after consuming synthetic kratom purchased from a local gas station.

The drug, which can be more potent than morphine, is still widely available at convenience stores and smoke shops.

“God gave us a ministry to help others, and we were bridging the gap between recovery and Jesus,” said Ashli Goodwin, who launched a faith-based drug treatment program with her husband. “This kratom OH7 is the most destructive thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

She said her husband spent $6,000 on synthetic kratom in just a few months, leading to severe withdrawal symptoms that included shaking and trembling.

“This synthetic stuff is destroying lives. And my son is one of them,” said Crystal Presser, Brad Goodwin’s mother.

Despite Georgia’s new laws aimed at restricting the sale of synthetic kratom, Ashli Goodwin believes the measures are insufficient and calls for a complete ban on its sale at gas stations.

Presser attempted to intervene by going to the stores and asking store employees not to sell kratom to her son.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued an alert on the dangers of synthetic kratom, but Ashli Goodwin argues that more needs to be done to prevent its sale.

Viewpoint Health, a local drug treatment facility, reports a surge in patients addicted to synthetic kratom, underscoring the growing concern over its availability.

