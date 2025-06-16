Georgia is one of the worst places to age in place, study says

A study suggests that Georgia is one of the least desirable states to age in place.

The population of those 65 and older keeps growing, and the vast majority of them want to stay in their homes rather than retire in assisted living or retirement communities.

Seniorly, a provider of an online senior living directory and other resources, studied data in 10 categories to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

These categories include seniors’ risk of isolation, home health care quality, home health aide availability, emergency care timeliness, smart home adoption, housing costs, road safety, local walkability, food delivery access and weather hazards.

The best states supported seniors in their desire to stay put, making it easier to get around, stay healthy and feel supported.

According to Seniorly, Georgia is not one of those states. The Peach State ranked no. 48, behind Alabama and ahead of North Carolina. Kentucky ranks second to last.

Georgia struggles with meal delivery for seniors, “providing services to only 957 per 100,000 older adults under the Older Americans Act,” Seniorly said.

Here’s how Georgia ranked in various aspects of senior care, according to Seniorly:

Seniors who live alone: 40.5% (Rank: 11)

Home health agencies with a 4.5 or 5-star rating: 17.5% (Rank: 16)

Seniors per home health or personal care aide: 37 (Rank: 46)

Median wait time between ER arrival and departure: 161 minutes (Rank: 33 (tie))

Population who interact with household equipment via the internet: 25.7% (Rank: 27)

Homeowners ages 65+ who spend more than 30% of their income on housing: 25.1% (Rank: 29)

Seniors involved in fatal car crashes: 20.7 per 100,000 drivers (Rank: 38)

Average walk score across the largest cities: 26 (Rank: 43 (tie))

Home-delivered meals via Older Americans Act Title 3: 957 per 100,000 seniors (Rank: 50)

Average annual precipitation: 49.9 inches (Rank: 41)

Florida, despite its sizable retirement community, ranks last in the study primarily because of its limited availability of home health aides, how much of their salaries seniors spend on housing and weather hazards.

Ranking first for aging in place is Utah. Seniorly said seniors there face the lowest risks of social isolation and among the lowest risks of precipitation. Utah seniors also lead the nation in the use of smart home technology, devices that Seniorly suggests can help older adults stay independent longer.

The other states in the top five are North Dakota, New Jersey, Idaho and Texas.

Seniorly also said that no state is perfect, with some vast differences in the state between different aspects of senior care. For instance, Mississippi ranks 45 for aging in place, but ranks third for quality of home health agencies.

A record 4.2 million Americans will turn 65 this year, and according to the latest AARP survey, 75% of older Americans say they want to remain in their homes and communities as they get older, rather than move to assisted living or retirement facilities.

