Georgia high schoolers developing tracking app to make cancer battles easier

ATLANTA — Supporting a friend fighting ovarian cancer turned into a project to help others for two Georgia high school students.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona spoke with two teenagers who are developing Soothe Note, an app to help ease the stress for families battling cancer.

Soothe Note allows cancer patients and their caregivers to easily keep track of medication, moods, meals and more.

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"I noticed over time there was no service or tool to help patients in between appointments," creator Teddy Aaron said.

Brynn Forlizzi is in remission for germ cell ovarian cancer, but she puts every aspect of Soothe Note to the test to make sure it’s as simple as possible for patients.

“I have all of this information and I have all of these symptoms I’m still dealing with,” Forlizzi said.

She said it can be hard to keep track all of the information with months between oncologist appointments.

“I have all these things I need to remember to tell her, like important information,” she said.

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The app makes it easy to input personal information with oversimplified icons and wording to capture and track your information in one secure spot.

That data can then be converted into a PDF and shared with the patient’s medical team.

“It saves time for your doctors, your caregivers and yourself,” Aaron said. “On your hardest days, this should be something easy.”

Soothe Note launched in March and is already seeing more downloads every week. They hope to have 30,000 downloads by next year.

If you think Soothe Note could help you or someone you know, click here to download the app.

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