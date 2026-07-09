Savannah Mounted Patrol joins Atlanta security effort during FIFA tournament

ATLANTA — As Atlanta continues welcoming soccer fans from around the world, law enforcement agencies are bringing in extra support to help keep crowds safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter got an exclusive look as the Savannah Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit arrived in Atlanta Thursday to assist with security during the final days of the FIFA tournament, joining other mounted units already working throughout the city.

The horses are being staged at Chastain Horse Park before heading out to support the larger security operation. Beyond providing an advantage for officers managing large crowds, the horses also offer a unique way to connect with fans.

Behind the scenes, Chastain Horse Park is also playing a key role in the operation — providing stalls, turnout areas, and a home base for mounted patrol units from Savannah and Nashville while they are in Atlanta.

Mounted patrol units have been part of Atlanta’s FIFA security efforts from fan festivals to busy downtown areas, providing officers with a better vantage point and the ability to move through crowds more effectively.

Savannah Police Sgt. Billy Gray says his team arrived at an important time, bringing fresh officers and horses as other units have been working long hours.

“We’re pulling in the last leg because we know some of them are tired and exhausted,” Gray said. “We’re coming in to fill in anything they need, so we’re bringing energy, horses and fresh guys.”

TRENDING STORIES:

For Ofc. Carlos Escobedo, the assignment is a unique opportunity to combine public safety with his own love of soccer.

“This is one of those opportunities where I get to participate in public safety while I consider myself a fan as well,” Escobedo said.

Officers say mounted patrol units provide several advantages during large-scale events, including helping them see over crowds, navigate busy areas, and interact with visitors.

Atlanta Police Department Lt. Greg Lyons says the effort has required coordination between multiple agencies across the region.

“This has been long days, hot days, long hours, a few days off, but we have absolutely loved the entire experience,” Lyons said. “It’s all about the fan energy, and I can tell you from atop my horse Drifter... I see everything, and I see nothing but people having fun.”

The Atlanta Police Department is leading the mounted patrol security effort with support from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, and Savannah Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group