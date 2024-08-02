Georgia has some of the most polite drivers in the country, according to new study

ATLANTA — A new study ranking the states with the most confrontational drivers says that Georgia has some of the most polite drivers in the country.

Forbes Advisor says they surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers nationwide about traffic situations like someone cutting them off on purpose, someone tailgating them, forced them off the road and more.

After comparing the results, researchers found that Georgia ranked 47th out of all 50 states.

When they compared the results to what they found in 2023, Georgia drivers are actually getting nicer. Last year, Georgia ranked 31st on the list of confrontational drivers.

The only states with more polite drivers than the Peach State were North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii.

The top spots with the most confrontational drivers went to California, Missouri and Utah.

You can read the full breakdown of the ratings here.

