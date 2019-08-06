Georgia governor orders all state agencies to make sweeping budget cuts

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Georgia’s governor has ordered all state agencies to slash their budgets by 4% this year and an additional 6% next year.
This is the first time state agencies have gotten an order like this since the great recession hit 10 years ago.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp at the capitol, and the governor said the cuts will make good on a campaign promise, but critics called it a bad idea and a manufactured crisis.
We're speaking with the governor one-on-one as he explains his reasons for cutting spending.
