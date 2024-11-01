Georgia-Florida game: Watch SEC GameDay on 2 primetime special, LIVE from Jacksonville, tonight at 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WSB-TV is your new home for the Georgia-Florida rivalry game in Jacksonville. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. to start a SEC on ABC doubleheader.

Our SEC GameDay on 2 primetime special will feature Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo reporting live from Jacksonville as the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take on the Florida Gators.

GameDay insiders Brandon Boykin, Aaron Murray and Champ Bailey will share their expert analysis on keys to victory and provide insight on what it’s like to play in one of college football’s most intense rivalries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHAT: SEC GameDay on 2: UGA-UF primetime special

WHO: Channel 2′s Zach Klein, Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo, GameDay insiders Brandon Boykin, Aaron Murray and Champ Bailey.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

PROGRAMMING NOTE: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Entertainment Tonight will not air on Friday as we bring you a special edition of SEC GameDay on 2 live from Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Watch SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show every Saturday night LIVE on Channel 2

©2024 Cox Media Group