Georgia fisherman’s body recovered at Devil’s Elbow after disappearance

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-department effort led to the recovery of a missing fisherman’s remains at the Devil’s Elbow part of Amicalola Creek.

The Gilmer County Fire/Rescue Special Operations Unit went to Dawson County to help Dawson County Fire recover the body of a fisherman reported missing several days earlier.

The departments worked together to deploy water technicians and rope technicians to help in the search effort.

On Thursday, Gilmer County Fire/Rescue said teams from Forsyth County, Johns Creek Fire and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources joined the operation to find him.

Eventually, divers from Gilmer County were able to find the body.

"This is never the outcome any of us hope for, but we take some comfort in knowing that we were able to help return a loved one to their family. Along with everyone involved in this operation, our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time," Gilmer County Fire/Rescue said in a statement.

