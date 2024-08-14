Georgia felon faces 15 years for pawn shop theft, stealing 62 guns

MACON, Ga. — A Southwest Georgia man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm after breaking into a Macon pawn shop in 2023 and stealing 62 firearms.

Rontavious Jamal Jackson, 33, of Cordele, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 13.

Court documents show Jackson, along with another individual, broke into Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry around 3 a.m. on April 5, 2023.

Surveillance footage showed the duo stuffing 62 guns into garbage bags after creating a large hole in the store’s exterior and leaving concrete debris inside.

On April 12, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that Jackson had stolen weapons at his residence in Cordele.

A search warrant executed the same day led agents to recover 32 firearms that matched the serial numbers of the stolen guns.

Additional items found included nine gun price tags, assorted ammunition, firearm parts, and 10 magazines.

The remaining 30 firearms have not yet been recovered.

“Stolen firearms fuel crime and violence,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “We are committed to doing everything we can to both prevent illegal firearms from getting into the hands of criminals and hold those responsible for gun trafficking accountable.”

“There were 62 firearms on the street, with the strong potential of being sold to or used by other criminals. Stealing firearms is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for all those responsible,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka.

Jackson could face up to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Under the federal system, there is no parole.

Jackson will be sentenced at a later date.

