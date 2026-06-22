Fraudsters targeting checks in mail, Georgia sheriff warns

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning to residents that criminals are increasingly targeting checks sent through the mail.

They said stolen checks can be altered, washed or used to directly steal money from a victim’s account.

The warning from the Sheriff’s Office outlines the methods criminals employ to exploit mailed checks, which pose a financial risk to victims.

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To help residents safeguard their finances, they provided several preventative tips. Authorities advised residents to drop mail inside a post office rather than leaving it unsecured in a residential mailbox.

They also recommended not leaving mail in a mailbox overnight. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office suggested using a black gel pen when writing checks, noting that the ink is more difficult to remove or alter.

Additionally, the agency recommended always making checks payable to a specific person or business. Residents should also frequently monitor their bank accounts for unauthorized transactions.

“If you notice missing checks, unauthorized withdrawals, or suspicious activity on your account, contact your financial institution immediately and report it to law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “A few extra precautions can help protect your finances and prevent you from becoming the next victim of check fraud.”

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