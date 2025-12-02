Georgia DUI attorney charged with DUI of his own

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney specializing in DUI cases is now facing one himself.
According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Shane Geeter, 71, was arrested on Nov. 29.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to his website, Geeter is an attorney specializing in family law, DUIs and more.
The report says Geeter was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol just after 8:30 p.m. in Baldwin County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot at young shopper outside Lowe’s. He thought he should be rewarded, witness says
- Teen taunted over death of boyfriend, shot and killed by 15-year-old, police say
- Publix closing in popular shopping district; 2nd location also shutting down
He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane.
He was released a few hours later on a $1,000 bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group