Georgia DUI attorney charged with DUI of his own

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney specializing in DUI cases is now facing one himself.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Shane Geeter, 71, was arrested on Nov. 29.

According to his website, Geeter is an attorney specializing in family law, DUIs and more.

The report says Geeter was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol just after 8:30 p.m. in Baldwin County.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane.

He was released a few hours later on a $1,000 bond.

