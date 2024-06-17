Georgia doctor shares how you and your family can stay safe amid dangerous heat

ATLANTA — It’s been a dangerously hot weekend across metro Atlanta.

With the heat wave across the metro, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer talked to Dr. Dorie Saxon with Kaiser Permanente of Georgia about heat dangers and how to stay safe.

“We’re feeling fatigued or get into headaches, that excessive sweating, in addition to heart rate, respiratory rate is going up, headache, nausea, and certainly any vomiting. Those are all red flags to me that we need to stop what we’re doing hydrate and potentially seek medical attention if it’s getting severe.

Saxon says drinking even more water than normal is key when outside in the heat.

Her best hydration hack for kids is to make water more fun.

“It could be a Stanley cup or just a colorful cup or if it’s labeled where it tells you how many ounces that you’re taking in at a time so we can make sure that we’re reaching our goals for hydration for that day,” Saxon said.

“We can also add fruits, vegetables, mints to our water to enhance the flavor. So I like to put in lemons, we can put orange slices we could put berries, there’s no limit to what fruit or vegetables or mints that you put inside,” she added.

Saxon says to plan an activity like sports and playtime outside in the morning or towards the end of the day and stick with staying in the air conditioning during the highest heat mid-day.

