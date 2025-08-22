Body found on island along Georgia coast

OSSABAW ISLAND, Ga. — A man in his 70s was reported missing while boating near Ossabaw Island Monday before storms came through the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard started a search to find him over two days but was unsuccessful.

The Coast Guard’s search for the missing man intensified the following day, Tuesday, as Hurricane Erin brought rough sea conditions.

The Coast Guard deployed two helicopters, a 45-foot offshore vessel and an 87-foot patrol boat to aid in the search.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the search covered more than 233 square miles by air and sea, but the Coast Guard Sector Charleston crews decided to suspend the search pending new information, officials said.

DNR officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man was identified as Ronald Harris.

“We extend our deepest condolences,” said Lt. Michael Allen, a Sector Charleston search and rescue mission coordinator. “Suspending a search is never easy and is only done after all efforts and leads are exhausted.”

The Coast Guard received a call Monday evening about a man having trouble with the anchor of his 43-foot sailboat. A helicopter found the vessel, but no one was aboard.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources patrol found a body matching Harris’ description on the southern portion of Ossabaw Island on Aug. 20. The body was found at the high-tide mark on the ocean side.

Harris’ remains were recovered using a long line from a helicopter and taken to a landing zone at the Skidaway Island Institute of Oceanography before being transferred to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office, USCG said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group