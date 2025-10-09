Georgia DHS says some employees’ personal information was compromised

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services has announced a data privacy incident involving unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts. This could have potentially affected the privacy of individuals’ information.

The Georgia Technology Authority informed DHS that its email services provider discovered unauthorized access to the email accounts of certain DHS employees. These accounts contained confidential information.

DHS notified potentially affected employees.

DHS and GTA have stated that there is no evidence that any information related to individuals was actually viewed or misused. However, they are notifying individuals out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation revealed that various types of information might have been impacted, including names, Social Security numbers, drivers license numbers and medical information.

Upon learning of the incident, DHS and GTA took immediate steps to secure the email environment and launched a comprehensive review to identify sensitive information and affected individuals.

DHS is advising individuals to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud by monitoring their account statements and credit reports over the next 12 to 24 months.

DHS said it is committed to maintaining the confidentiality and security of information and has provided resources for affected individuals to protect themselves against potential misuse of their personal information.

Under U.S. law, a person is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228. You can also contact the credit reporting agencies directly.

Those with more questions can contact DHS’s toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-800-405-6108. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

