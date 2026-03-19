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Georgia deputies find drugs in fake cigarette during traffic stop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia deputies find drugs in fake cigarette during traffic stop
By WSBTV.com News Staff

REYNOLDS, Ga. — A midnight traffic stop in a small Georgia town led to a drug bust, where a woman was found with multiple narcotics and drug-related objects.

The Reynolds Police Department said they pulled over Tina Howell, 58 of Butler, after seeing her driving in a white Lexus on Hwy 128 North and failing to maintain her lane.

During the stop, police said Howell gave them permission to search her vehicle.

That’s when they found drugs.

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“During the search, officers located a cardboard container which was designed to replicate a cigarette,” according to the department. The item “did contain an amount of a white powdery substances suspected to be powder cocaine.”

Further search of Howell’s car led police to find a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, with what was believed to be meth in it, as well as a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine.

Police arrested Howell for possession of controlled substances and took her to jail.

During a search of Howell at the jail, staff found a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine, police said.

Howell was charged with:

  • VGCSA - Methamphetamine (F)
  • VGCSA - Cocaine (F)
  • Possession of drug related objects (M)
  • Failure to maintain lane (M)
  • Crossing guard line with contraband (F)

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