Georgia Dept. of Corrections officer injured, K9 dies after vehicle accident

GEORGIA — A Georgia K9 has died, and her partner is recovering after a car accident on Monday morning.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says Ofc. Brandon Jewell and his K9 partner, Sissy, were involved in a car accident.

Officials said the accident resulted in the tragic loss of K9 Sissy, who was known for her dedicated service in law enforcement and tracking operations.

“We are heartbroken by this loss,” the department said.

Details about the vehicle accident were not released. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information.

