Georgia Department of Public Safety latest victim of cyberattack

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the Georgia Department of Public Safety is the latest victim of a cyberattack.
A spokesperson told Channel 2's Richard Elliot the department became aware of the ransomware attack Friday and that work has not been interrupted.
We're working to learn about the attack and when the issue will be resolved, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Capitol Police and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division are all under the department.
"The event is ransomware and teams are conducting forensic analysis to learn more. Protocols are in place and have been activated for an event like this. DPS will continue to work closely with GTA to analyze the impact and the appropriate resolution to this event," said Stephanie Stallings, the department's director of public information.
There have been several cyberattacks reported in Georgia in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, computers with Lawrenceville police, Henry County government and the Blackshear Police Department have been attacked.
