Georgia daycare worker charged in child abuse case

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia daycare worker was arrested and faces multiple charges, including child cruelty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 11, just before 6:45 p.m., Bainbridge police were called to Little Blessing Daycare on Independence Street regarding child neglect.

While many details weren’t released, police arrested daycare worker Yvette Thurston, 54, the same day.

Thurston was booked into the Decatur County jail and charged with three counts of cruelty to children and one count of aggravated battery.

On Thursday, the father of an injured 1-year-old shared photos on social media of his son, who he says was injured at the daycare.

The pictures show the child with swelling and bruising around one of his eyes.

“This is every parents’ worst nightmare and WE had to live it and are still living it,” the father said.

The dad said it was the 1-year-old’s first day, and his other son was at the daycare, too.

“Questioning the incident was an inconvenience for the person in custody for the horrible acts she did, and also the pastor, while watching the video footage,” the father said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is aware of the serious allegations of child abuse at Little Blessings Childcare, located at 205 Independent Street in Bainbridge, Georgia 39819. Our agency is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the situation. It has been confirmed that a teacher has been arrested in connection with these allegations. As our investigation is still in its early stages, DECAL will continue to work closely with law enforcement and all relevant parties to ensure a comprehensive review of the facts. We recognize that families affected by this situation may be in need of immediate support and alternative child care options,” said Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Since Thurston has been released on bond, District Attorney Joe Mulholland said threats were made against a magistrate judge in connection with the case and his office will not tolerate abuse.

“Our office will not tolerate abuse of the children in our community, who are entrusted to others for their safety while their parents work to make a living,” he said. “Likewise, we will not tolerate threats against our judges, who are carrying out their sworn duty under the laws of the State of Georgia. Any individual who seeks to undermine the safety of our children or the integrity of our judicial system by making threats will be dealt with swiftly and harshly.”

The South Georgia Circuit District Attorney’s Office emphasized its unwavering commitment to protecting children, supporting victims, and ensuring that the judicial process is conducted free from intimidation or violence.

“The rule of law is the foundation of our community,” Mulholland added. “Our judges deserve to perform their duties without fear for their safety. You may not like their decisions, but you don’t have the right to threaten them or their families. If you do, you will be prosecuted by my office to the full extent of the law.”

The DA’s office says it is actively monitoring this situation in coordination with police and will pursue all legal avenues available to ensure accountability.

DECAL provides a free service to help parents find quality child care that meets their needs. Families can access these resources by visiting www.qualityrated.org or by calling our Quality Rated Family Support Call Center toll-free at 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. Our team is ready to assist and guide parents through this challenging time, ensuring that children have access to safe, nurturing environments.”

©2025 Cox Media Group