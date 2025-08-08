Georgia convicted felon arrested for threatening to kill Pres. Trump

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon living in Rome was arrested and detained for threatening to kill U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Jauan Rashun Porter was arrested and detained Friday on federal charges of knowingly and willfully making threats against the president.

According to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Porter allegedly joined a livestream on social media platform TikTok on July 26.

During the livestream, which was about the president and titled “Alligator Alcatraz,” Porter commented on the stream saying that “there’s only one way to make America great again and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

USAO said that over the next few minutes, still on stream, Porter made additional comments about killing Trump, including:

“I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead.”

“I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die... I’m gonna do that.”

The DOJ said that when the livestream host asked Porter about federal agents coming to his door, Porter threatened to kill them, too.

While investigating, members of the Secret Service, Floyd County police officers and Georgia probation officers searched Porter’s apartment, finding two pipes, pistol ammo and explosive material Tannerite.

“The allegations against Porter are serious and required a swift, decisive, and collaborative response,” Hertzberg said. “We do not tolerate threats against public officials or law enforcement officers, and Porter will now face the consequences of his actions.”

Before the arrest for threatening to kill the president, Porter was convicted for making terroristic threats, influencing a witness, committing mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and domestic violence.

Porter was on probation, according to the Justice Department.

“The United States Secret Service takes threats against a protectee very seriously. We will investigate every threat, and if warranted, prosecute those who make threats to the fullest extent of the law,” Robert Donovan, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Atlanta Field Office, United States Secret Service, said.

The DOJ says Porter will have a detention hearing on Aug. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

