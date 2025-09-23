Georgia College & State University ranked No. 5 among public schools in the South

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College & State University (GCSU) has been ranked No. 5 among public colleges and universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Colleges list, released today.

This marks a significant achievement for GCSU, which has moved up from the No. 6 position it held in previous years. The university also received high marks in other categories, being named No. 5 for Best Undergraduate Teaching and No. 9 for Most Innovative Schools among both public and private institutions in the South.

“These rankings — including breaking into the Top Five in the South for the first time in university history — reflect a period of sustained and remarkable growth for Georgia College & State University,” said GCSU President Cathy Cox.

GCSU’s overall ranking among all public and private universities in the South improved to No. 12, up from No. 15 last year, out of 133 institutions ranked. It is the only public institution of its kind in Georgia to make the Top 20 in this category.

The university has seen a more than 51% increase in applications since 2022. GCSU enrolled a record 7,300 students this academic year.

GCSU also ranks as the No. 2 Best Value School in Georgia among public regional institutions, emphasizing its commitment to affordability and small class sizes. Three out of four classes have fewer than 30 students.

The university’s Pre-Med Mentoring Program boasts a 100% placement rate into medical school for the past 15 years, and its scholar-athletes have achieved the highest academic success rate among public NCAA DII schools since 2000.

GCSU’s graduate programs have been recognized among the Top Five in Georgia, and the university has received national honors from Colleges of Distinction and The Princeton Review.

GCSU has made a significant impact on the economy of Middle Georgia, contributing $333 million to the region.

