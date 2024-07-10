Georgia city named 3rd best in the U.S. on new Travel + Leisure list

SAVANNAH — A Georgia city has been named the third-best city in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure.
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks readers for their top hotels, resorts, cities, islands and more on a survey. Cities were ranked by several criteria, including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.
Savannah came in at #3 on the list for its leafy parks laden with Spanish moss, carriage rides through historic squares, award-winning restaurants, dynamic waterfront and spooky cemetery tours.
Savannah beat out cities like Honolulu, Hawaii and New Orleans, Louisiana, which came in at #4 and #5 respectively.
Here’s the full list of the best cities for 2024:
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Savannah, Georgia
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- San Antonio, Texas
- Fort Worth, Texas
- New York, New York
- Chicago, Illinois
- Aspen, Colorado
- Taos, Nex Mexico
- Annapolis, Maryland
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Alexandria, Virginia
