Local

Georgia city named 3rd best in the U.S. on new Travel + Leisure list

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Image 1 of 27

26 E. Gaston Street - Savannah Here are some more photos of the historic home 26 E. Gaston Street in Savannah. (Staci Donegan/ Seabolt Real Estate)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SAVANNAH — A Georgia city has been named the third-best city in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks readers for their top hotels, resorts, cities, islands and more on a survey. Cities were ranked by several criteria, including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

TRENDING STORIES:

Savannah came in at #3 on the list for its leafy parks laden with Spanish moss, carriage rides through historic squares, award-winning restaurants, dynamic waterfront and spooky cemetery tours.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Savannah beat out cities like Honolulu, Hawaii and New Orleans, Louisiana, which came in at #4 and #5 respectively.

Here’s the full list of the best cities for 2024:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • New York, New York
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Aspen, Colorado
  • Taos, Nex Mexico
  • Annapolis, Maryland
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Alexandria, Virginia

Before summer break ends and school starts, check out these budget-friendly Georgia experiences


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read