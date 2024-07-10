Georgia city named 3rd best in the U.S. on new Travel + Leisure list

SAVANNAH — A Georgia city has been named the third-best city in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure.

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks readers for their top hotels, resorts, cities, islands and more on a survey. Cities were ranked by several criteria, including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

Savannah came in at #3 on the list for its leafy parks laden with Spanish moss, carriage rides through historic squares, award-winning restaurants, dynamic waterfront and spooky cemetery tours.

Savannah beat out cities like Honolulu, Hawaii and New Orleans, Louisiana, which came in at #4 and #5 respectively.

Here’s the full list of the best cities for 2024:

Charleston, South Carolina

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Savannah, Georgia

Honolulu, Hawaii

New Orleans, Louisiana

San Antonio, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

New York, New York

Chicago, Illinois

Aspen, Colorado

Taos, Nex Mexico

Annapolis, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Boston, Massachusetts

Alexandria, Virginia

