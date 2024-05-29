Georgia city clerk arrested after stealing more than $15,000 from government

SALE CITY, Ga. — A Georgia city clerk has been arrested for stealing thousands worth of government funds, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said 44-year-old Kelly Hancock used a Sale City credit card to make several personal purchases.

Hanock had been approved to use the card as a part of her job responsibilities as a clerk.

The total theft was confirmed to be about $15,000 but could increase after an audit of Hancock’s purchases.

Hancock of Pelham was arrested on Tuesday and then booked into Mitchell County Jail.

She was charged with one felony count of theft by taking by a fiduciary.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

