Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys Foundation held its annual Glitter Gala

ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s attorneys were sparkling and dazzling in downtown Atlanta over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorney’s Foundation held its Glitter Gala and Auction at the Intercontinental Hotel.
This year’s theme was Hollywood Noire: A Vintage Ebony Carpet Affair.
The event helps raise money to support scholarships and helps sponsor the group’s mentoring program, pro Bono projects, and the group’s community health fair.
Channel 2′s Karyn Greer has been GABWA’s mistress of ceremony for the second year in a row.
The evening kicked off with the silent auction and led into awards and recognitions.
All proceeds from the auction support the foundation and its charitable programs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
