Georgia 400 lanes closures ahead for Express expansion, GDOT says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation will implement lane closures on Georgia 400 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 as part of the Express lanes project.

These closures will affect both northbound and southbound lanes along a 16-mile stretch from the MARTA North Springs Station in Fulton County to north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

The lane closures are scheduled to occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some daytime closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, these closures are necessary for roadwork activities related to the construction of the new Express lanes.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution while traveling through the affected areas. The closures will involve single and double lane closures, as well as shoulder closures at various points along SR 400.

The northbound closures on SR 400 will affect areas from Abernathy Road to SR 141, with both single and double lane closures planned. Additionally, shoulder closures will occur between McGinnis Ferry Road and Big Creek Trail, and between Northridge Road and Roberts Drive.

Southbound closures will similarly impact areas from SR 141 to Abernathy Road, with single and double lane closures scheduled. Motorists should be prepared for delays and are encouraged to check for updates on the SR 400 Express Lanes website.

The Georgia Department of Transportation advises drivers to reduce their speed and exercise caution while navigating the work zones. Real-time information on traffic conditions and work status can be accessed by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or using the Georgia 511 app.

