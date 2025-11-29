Georgia deputy charged with stalking ex, fellow deputy

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy in south Georgia is facing several charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he was stalking his ex, who was also a deputy.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI earlier this month to help them investigate several incidents of harassment and property damage that may have involved one of their deputies.

Shantokeo Rolax, 41, was working as an investigator with the sheriff’s office and was placed on leave while the GBI investigated.

The GBI says that Rolax sent harassing text messages, conducted surveillance, trespassed and obstructed the investigation.

Once it was determined that Rolax was going to be arrested, the sheriff’s office fired him.

He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of:

Criminal trespass

Stalking

Harassing communications

False report of a crime

Influencing witnesses

Obstructing law enforcement officers

Unlawful conduct during a 911 call

False statements

Violation of oath by a public officer

