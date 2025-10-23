GDOT wants your feedback on new I-285 express lanes project

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of DeKalb County will have the opportunity to provide feedback on a proposal by the Georgia Department of Transportation to add express lanes along Interstate 285.

The proposal includes the addition of 13 miles of express lanes running from just south of Interstate 20 to just north of Henderson Road. This is part of a larger 33-mile plan to implement express lanes across the top end of I-285, extending to the west side at I-20 in Cobb County.

“This is the best chance to really have a one-on-one with the project team, with the environmental group,” said Natalie Dale, a GDOT spokesperson. “If you have a question about any sort of property needs, the right-of-way acquisition team is there to answer those questions.”

The project is currently in the environmental and planning phases, during which public input is being actively sought.

The 13-mile stretch on the east side of I-285 would feature two new separated toll lanes in each direction, primarily using elevated bridge structures.

New entry and exit points to I-285 would also be added as part of the project. Residents can view preliminary concept plans and provide input on the final design and routing at an in-person meeting.

The public meeting offers a crucial opportunity for residents to engage directly with GDOT representatives and influence the final design of the express lanes project.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night at DoubleTree Hotel at 4156 LaVista Road. Another meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Clarkston First Baptist Church.

