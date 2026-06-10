Speeds of 100 mph in chase linked to killing investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting in Henry County set off a chase that ended more than 60 miles away in Gwinnett County, where police say a Flock camera helped them catch a murder suspect within hours.

On April 19 around 9 p.m., Henry County police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Distribution Drive near McDonough.

Officers found a woman dead in the parking lot of a business.

Investigators identified Charles Nichols as a person of interest and located the car he was driving. About 80 minutes later, a Gwinnett County Flock camera flagged that same car on Interstate 85.

“Officers have to take extra precautions when dealing with someone with a warrant of that severity,” said MPO Brock Marks with Gwinnett County police.

Officers tried to stop the car on I-85 around 10:20 p.m., but the driver sped off. Dash camera video captures the chase climbing past 100 miles an hour before an officer used a PIT maneuver near the 985 and 85 split. The car flips on the video, and body camera footage shows officers taking Nichols into custody. No one was hurt.

Marks said the training behind a maneuver like that exists to protect everyone else on the road.

“There’s limited exposure for the general public when these things type of happen,” he said.

Henry County police have charged Nichols with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and cruelty to children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group