GBI issues Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy abducted in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert for a missing, endangered child.

According to the GBI, Montez Harris was abducted Saturday at 10:51 a.m. by Maurtez Rashaad Edwards, 23.

The 2-month-old boy was last seen wearing a gray shirt with animal print, white and brown mittens and yellow socks.

Edwards is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They were last seen at 1745 Rocky Creek Road in Macon. They are believed to be traveling in a 2016 silver Ford F150 truck with the Georgia tag ZKF875.

The GBI says the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 911 at 478-751-7500.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group