GBI investigating Baltimore man’s death during standoff in Liberty County

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who was involved in a standoff with multiple agencies over the weekend.

According to the GBI, 26-year-old Daquan Phillips of Maryland was in Hinesville when the U.S. Marshal Service tried to execute felony arrest warrants for him at a home on Factors Walk.

While one person was taken out of the home without incident, GBI said Phillips was not cooperative, instead barricading himself inside the house.

During the barricade situation, multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Hinesville police, Savannah police SWAT, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

Hours of attempts to speak with Phillips were unsuccessful and officers eventually entered the home.

They found Phillips inside with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to GBI, and hew as pronounced dead by the Liberty County Coroner’s Office

Officers found a 5-year-old child in the home who was unharmed and safe, and took them out.

Phillips’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

