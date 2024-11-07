GBI investigates shooting involving officer in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting involving a police officer in a north Georgia county is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, the Cornelia Police Department in Habersham County requested agents look into a situation from the evening of Nov. 3 after an officer shot and injured a man.

While no officers were injured, the GBI said preliminary details indicate officers were responding to a 911 call on Irvin Street Sunday evening after someone reportedly drove their SUV into a business.

The Cornelia Fire Department and Cornelia Police Department responded to the scene and found the SUV through the front of a business and identified the driver of the car as Christian Drake Shurtleff, 33 of Mt. Airy. Shurtleff’s 7-year-old daughter was also in the car, according to the GBI.

Officers safely removed the girl from the car but Shurtleff “was immediately uncooperative and combative,” and he began fighting with officers, leading to the officer shooting him.

Shurtleff was taken to a hospital for his injuries to be treated and the GBI charged him with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The GBI said additional charges will be filed against Shurtleff. The vehicle crash associated with the was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, the GBI said.

