GBI identifies man who was shot and killed at Easter gathering

MERIWHETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was shot and killed at an Easter gathering over the weekend in Meriwether County has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officers were called out to Millard Road to reports of shots fired behind a liquor store.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. That 22-year-old has now been identified as Jaylen Jamal McGruder of Pine Mountain.

Woodbury Police confirmed a person was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at a gathering that police believe was “Easter-related.” The GBI said several people shot at each other multiple times and McGruder was shot.

McGruder died at a nearby hospital.

There were a couple hundred people at the scene, according to police.

No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

