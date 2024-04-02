15-year-old Cobb student dies days after being hit by car on his way to school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy hit by a car on his way to school last month has died.

The accident happened around 8:42 a.m. on March 20 at Clay Road just east of Austell Road. Cobb County police said a driver was crossing Austell Road at a green light when the teen stepped into the car’s path.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver hit the student, who was sent into the westbound lane of Clay Road. Paramedics rushed the 15-year-old to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Cobb County police confirmed that the boy died from his injuries on March 29. The student’s name has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County Schools to confirm if families at the student’s school have been notified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Lilburn police search for driver who allegedly caused collision with ambulance

©2023 Cox Media Group