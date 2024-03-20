Student, 15, seriously injured after being hit by car while on the way to Cobb Co. school: Officials

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that left a 15-year-old student seriously injured.

On Wednesday, at 8:42 a.m. officers were called to Clay Road east of Austell Road regarding a crash.

The investigation revealed that a grey 2021 Kia Rio, driven by Yenny Roque-Baza, 22, of Marietta was traveling east on Clay Road and crossing Austell Road on a green traffic signal.

Officials said while Roque-Baza was getting to the eastern side of Clay Road, a 15-year-old Austell boy walked into the road directly into the path of the Kia.

Cobb authorities said the front of the Kia collided with the teen’s left side, pushing him where he ended in the westbound lane of Clay Road.

The teen was taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

“This morning, a student was hit by a vehicle after stepping in the road on the way to school. We appreciate the quick response of Cobb County police. Our thoughts are with the student,” a Cobb County Schools district spokesperson said.

The student’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CCPD STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

