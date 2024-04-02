Be weather aware: Storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, brief tornadoes

ATLANTA — Be weather aware Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking strong to severe storms that will move through northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Tuesday will start off warm and dry, but the risk for severe weather increases as we head into Tuesday evening.

“The severe weather risks have gone up with storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and brief tornadoes.”

Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the threats and when you can expect storms in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what to know for Tuesday:

The threat is highest in NW Georgia; only slight weakening of the storms overnight into metro Atlanta.

Damaging winds and some downed trees are most likely

The flood threat is low. Rain will be heavy but not for long enough to cause much, if any flooding.

Timing: NW Georgia Tuesday evening; metro Atlanta Tuesday night into Wednesday; east Georgia early Wednesday morning

